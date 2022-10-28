St. Charles parents, students reflect on St. Louis shooting, increased SROs

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - The county council of St. Charles County allocated $2.2 million over the summer for student resource officers after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The move added 14 SROs to county schools.

All county public schools have at least one armed officer now. This addition came at the start of the school year, prior to Monday’s deadly school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

“I’ve always been an advocate of having an officer in every school but obviously funding’s tight for everybody--school districts and law enforcement,” said Chief Kurt Frisz with the St. Charles County Police Department. “We have our SROs checking the doors. Checking the building--making recommendations and suggestions to the school.”

Students and parents that News 4 talked to believe the additions are necessary but that it doesn’t solve the root issue of access to guns.

“I definitely wish I could feel safer. There is some safety knowing there is an officer in the building,” said Elise Hyman, a sophomore at Francis Howell North High School. “As a teacher, you know, they don’t want to be in a situation where their lives are on the line for their students. I know some of these people who are in the area who are directly dealing with the fallout of what happened on Monday. These things can happen in your area. It is definitely scary and it makes you feel less secure.”

“The solution is putting more guns in schools and more security in schools and that’s not doing anything,” St. Charles parent Justin McCoy said.

After this school year, Chief Frisz said schools will consider paying for the new, additional SROs out of their school budgets.

