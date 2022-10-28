St. Charles Co. man admits to owning child pornography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Charles County admitted to possessing and sharing child pornography online.

According to a release, James Schoggins, 41, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Schoggins admitted to owning videos and images of a teenage girl on his laptop.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says the images and videos dated back to when the girl was 13 or 14 years old.

He was also in possession of 421 other videos and 148 images of child pornography.

Schoggins used Kik Messenger to send the pornography, claiming to be a 17-year-old.

He also communicated via WhatsApp with someone claiming to be 16 and exchanged nude pictures with her.

According to prosecutirs, after Schoggins accessed multiple images containing child pornography on his Snapchat account, the account was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Schoggins is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the St. Charles County Cybercrime Task Force and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is handling the case.

