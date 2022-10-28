Rain Chances This Weekend

Weather Discussion: More clouds this weekend with rain likely Saturday night into Sunday.

It stays dry and mild Saturday with an increase in cloud cover. A few light showers expected to roll into the southern part of the viewing area late Saturday evening. That rain will spread out across the rest of the viewing area and the St. Louis metro after Midnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be wet in the morning and a few showers will linger into the afternoon though not as widespread. The rain should end by early Monday leaving it dry for the trick or Treaters.

Halloween evening will be cool with temperatures around 59 by 7PM and dry without too much wind. The first days of November look very pleasant with highs near 70!

