Elderly woman killed in North County crash
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A two-car crash left a woman dead in north St. Louis County Thursday evening.
Officers with the Jennings precinct were called to the scene at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. A Saturn Ion was going southbound on West Florissant Avenue, turning into oncoming traffic when it was hit on the passenger side by a Ford van.
The driver of the Saturn was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was 74.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
