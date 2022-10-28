Elderly woman killed in North County crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A two-car crash left a woman dead in north St. Louis County Thursday evening.

Officers with the Jennings precinct were called to the scene at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. A Saturn Ion was going southbound on West Florissant Avenue, turning into oncoming traffic when it was hit on the passenger side by a Ford van.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. She was 74.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other information was released.

