Dry Weather Today, Rain Chances This Weekend

Weather Discussion: Lots of sun today with a high in the mid 60s. It stays dry and mild Saturday with an increase in cloud cover. A few light showers expected to roll into the southern part of the viewing area Saturday evening. That rain should spread out across the rest of the viewing area overnight and into Sunday. The rain should end by early Monday leaving it dry for the trick or Treaters. The first days of November look very pleasant with highs near 70!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.