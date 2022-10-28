Center opens to help businesses impacted by July’s flood in St. Clair County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new Business Recovery Center is opening in East St. Louis to help businesses affected by July’s severe storms and flooding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said the center will help people one-on-one with submitting a disaster loan application for businesses impacted by the July 25-28 flood. The center is open at the Clyde C Jordan Community Center at 6755 State Street in East St. Louis.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30 am. to 12 p.m.

“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” Francisco Sanchez, Jr. said, associate administrator, Office of Disaster Assistance. “Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”

