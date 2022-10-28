4 indicted on federal gun, drug charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Four people have been indicted for allegedly trafficking cocaine in St. Louis and Fenton earlier this year.

Donye Peace, 18, faces four counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of having a firearm for the furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlicensed firearms trafficking. Prosecutors allege Peace used social media to advertise cocaine.

Three others are accused of helping Peace commit the crimes. Anneyus James and Theodore Bradford, both 18, and Otis Patterson, 21, were charged as well in the case.

Undercover ATF agents bought drugs and guns from Peace, Patterson and Bradford, according to a detention motion.

