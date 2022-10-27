Warren County man accused of altering stolen checks

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Warren County man is accused of using stolen mail to commit fraud.

Elijah Briggs, 41, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of bank fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count each of possession of stolen mail and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices. Three other people, Holly Naylor, 39, Jessica Kirkpatrick, 42, and Reuben Kim, 34, were each indicted on two counts of bank fraud.

Court documents state that Briggs obtained personal information by stealing mail between Jan. 31, 2019 through at least 2021. He allegedly altered stolen checks to make them payable to himself, or others, and opened bank accounts using the stolen information.

The indictment claims that Briggs attempted to cash a legitimate payroll check to himself multiple times and used information on the check to create fake checks payable to and cashed by Naylor and Kim. Briggs also reportedly created fraudulent and counterfeit checks using stolen banking information that the three others indicted cashed.

All of the accused, expect for Kirkpatrick, were in custody as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.