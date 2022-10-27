State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said its amusement ride safety unit would investigate the derailment of the Silver Dollar City Steam Train.

The ride derailed Wednesday night. The crash injured six guests and one employee. Emergency personnel considers the injuries minor to moderate. The park says the train carried 160 guests.

Investigators have not made any determination during the preliminary stage. Missouri State Fire Marshal officials say the ride had an up-to-date operating permit. Silver Dollar City is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Theme park representatives say they are focusing on providing support for guests and team members. One family at the park on Thursday said the train was a park favorite for them.

“(It) definitely created a lot of memories for us over the years,” said Julie McTearnen. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid his age as well with my brother and my parents. It’s become a family tradition. Hopefully, they’ll be able to recover from this and figure out what happened and prevent it in the future and move forward.”

Silver Dollar City released a statement Thursday to KY3 News:

As of 12:45 p.m., October 27, Silver Dollar City confirms the following information regarding the accident that occurred yesterday evening involving the Frisco Silver Dollar City Line Steam Train.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. CT., three of the four train cars on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed. There were approximately 160 guests on the train at the time of the accident. The train has a maximum capacity of 250 passengers.

Silver Dollar City’s on-park EMS, operations, and safety personnel responded immediately. Train passengers were triaged at the scene and then transported by bus to a parking lot, where they were evaluated by Stone County first responders before either being released, treated on location, or transported to nearby medical facilities.

Employees from Silver Dollar City’s CARE Team were deployed to the hospital last night to offer support to guests and family members. It is our understanding that five of the six guests transported to a medical facility have been released, along with the Silver Dollar City employee. It is a blessing that no-life threatening injuries have been reported.

At Silver Dollar City, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members are paramount – which is why we have detailed emergency protocols and conduct regular drills in partnership with area emergency personnel. We are grateful for the quick, thoughtful action and teamwork of all involved in the response.

At this time, our guest services team is in the process of following up with guests involved to offer additional support. We are also continuing to support the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office, which is conducting an investigation. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

