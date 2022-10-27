Stage IV colon cancer survivor raises awareness of cancer impacting growing number of young adults

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Ed Stratton was just shy of his 60th birthday when he received the diagnosis for colon cancer.

“I always thought this was an old person’s disease but that’s not true, people younger and younger are getting it,” said Stratton, who lives in west St. Louis County.

According to the national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer, by 2030 colorectal cancer will be the most common cancer for people 50 and younger.

CRC is preventable with early screening but one in three adults ages 45-75 are not getting screened as recommended.

Last year the recommendation for screenings was lowered from 50-45 because of the increasing number of cases in younger adults.

Dr. Matthew Mutch, the chief of colon and rectal surgery at Washington University says he’s seeing more cases in younger adults. He says the risk factors are family history and lifestyle.

More research is needed to understand why it’s impacting younger people at an increasing rate. The Stratton family hopes to fund some of the research through events like Tuesday night’s “Swing Fore a Cause” at Topgolf. The event raised funds and awareness for colorectal cancer.

To learn more: Colorectal cancer screening: Tests & Options | Fight CRC (fightcolorectalcancer.org)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.