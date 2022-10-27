St. Louis Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Drive-by Shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three months after pleading guilty, a St. Louis resident is facing 5 years in prison due to his involvement with local drug trading.

Treyvon Perry, 20, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess and discharge a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to St. Louis County prosecutors, Perry was directly involved in a drive-by shooting that took place in 2019, along with his associate Michael Joseph Monroe, 25. The shooting took place on westbound Highway I-270 near Old Halls Ferry Road. Perry fired six shots at the victims vehicle, but no one was injured.

Federal agents later spotted Perry and Monroe at an illegal gun purchasing, in the same vehicle identified in the earlier drive-by shooting. Police engaged with Monroe in a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed the vehicle. Inside police found several illegal drugs and a single bullet.

Perry admitted to conspiring with Monroe in the drive-by shooting and the distribution of fentanyl. Monroe has also pleaded guilty to the criminal charges, and is to be sentenced later in December.

