Rep. Cori Bush to hold town hall meeting on gun violence, school safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Congresswoman Cori Bush (MO-01) will host an in-person town hall meeting after the deadly school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Congresswoman Bush will focus this town hall meeting on the urgent crisis of gun violence and school safety.

Congresswoman Bush will be joined by Congressman Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), vice chair of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor.

The town hall meeting will start at 6 p.m. It will take place at St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley, 3400 Pershall Rd, St. Louis, MO 63135.

This town hall will also be live-streamed on Congresswoman Bush’s Facebook and Twitter.

Transportation will be available for those wishing to attend.

Pick-up and Drop-off Locations:

Schnucks Grocery Store, 5055 Arsenal St. St. Louis, Mo. 63139 - Transportation will be provided by Peoples Health Center & will begin at 5 p.m.

North Hanley Metro Station, 4398 Hanley Road, Berkley, Mo. 63134 - Vans will be provided by the Metro & people must arrive by 5:30 p.m.

