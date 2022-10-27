Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses.

“But there were also some businesses in the area that really stepped up. Notably Schnucks,” said Sack.

After students evacuated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, many gathered in the parking lot of a Schnucks store nearby on Arsenal. Assistant store manager Jessica Glynn offered to let them come inside and then had workers load up 20 pallets of water and snacks to pass out to students and police.

“This is their Schnucks. And just knowing that safe place on the parking lot is where officers were asking people to go, we knew we had to do something,” said Glynn.

Across the street at Neumayer Equipment, some of the workers heard the gunfire. When a police department mobile command post showed up, the business gave its parking lot over to police to use. Owner Susan Burkhardt praised the police for their quick response.

“I think they did a phenomenal job, I mean they were here so fast. It was unbelievable. We wanted to do anything absolutely possible to help. We felt helpless really, truly. It was all we could do,” she said.

While officers were searching the building to see if there was a second shooter, they encountered locked classroom doors and needed a way to force the doors open. Sack said that construction workers with Interface Construction Corp, who were working across the street, brought over tools to help police breach the doors.

“Something as mundane as tools can mean the difference between the life and death of a child or parent inside that building. So it may not seem like a lot, but it was a powerful gesture,” said Sack.

Workers with the businesses that helped said they didn’t want any praise for what they did. They said they were doing what St. Louis is known for, helping others in need.

