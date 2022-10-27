Metro Transit introduces holiday promotion with cheaper metro pass prices

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit is introducing a promotion this holiday season that will temporarily reduce the prices for a metro pass.

From now through December 31, customers can buy a November or December Monthly Metro Pass for just $50 (regularly $78) or a Weekly Metro Pass for just $15 (regularly $27).

This promotion applies to the following:

  • Monthly Metro Pass
  • 30-Day Metro Pass
  • Weekly Metro Pass
  • 7-Day Metro Pass

Only full-fare monthly and weekly passes are discounted as part of this promotion.

Customers may purchase discounted monthly or weekly passes at the MetroStore, located at the corner of 8th and Pine Streets in downtown St. Louis.

They can also be purchased at ticket vending machines and at local vendors throughout the St. Louis region.

Savings on mobile passes are available from November 1 through December 31 on the Transit app.

For more information, visit MetroStLouis.org/MobileFares.

