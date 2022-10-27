Man pleads guilty to 2020 Venice murder

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 25-year-old Madison man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in 2020 in Venice, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Kenneth Stanley Jr. was fatally shot in a car on Market Street on May 12, 2020. Fifteen shots were fired into the back of the car, but only one hit Stanley, killing him. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Stanley’s death.

Massie faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on December 9. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release his office will seek the maximum sentence for Massie.

