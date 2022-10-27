Man pleads guilty to 2020 Venice murder

Gerrin L. Massie, 25, faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree...
Gerrin L. Massie, 25, faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.(Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 25-year-old Madison man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in 2020 in Venice, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Kenneth Stanley Jr. was fatally shot in a car on Market Street on May 12, 2020. Fifteen shots were fired into the back of the car, but only one hit Stanley, killing him. Gerrin L. Massie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Stanley’s death.

Massie faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on December 9. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release his office will seek the maximum sentence for Massie.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From now through December 31, customers can buy a November or December Monthly Metro Pass for...
Metro Transit introduces holiday promotion with cheaper metro pass prices
File Graphic
Florissant man indicted on robbery charges
colon cancer
Stage IV colon cancer survivor raises awareness of cancer impacting growing number of young adults
The town hall meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will take place at St. Louis Community College.
Rep. Cori Bush to hold town hall meeting on gun violence, school safety