Man convicted of firing shots at police officer in 2020

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County jury convicted a man of shooting his gun at police officers while trying to run away in 2020.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 28-year-old Rodrick Fowler was convicted of Assault 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Armed Criminal Action in Division 4 of the St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The original incident took place on September 15, 2020, near the intersection of Hudson Road and West Florissant Avenue.

According to a release, Fowler attempted to resist arrest and shot a black semi-automatic handgun at an Overland Park police officer as he was fleeing.

The police officer, his partner and another witness in the neighborhood testified for the state.

The officer testified that his canine bumped into Fowler while he was running and he saw Fowler raise his weapon.

He also said he heard two shots, but did not see the shots fired.

A shell casing from one of the fired shots, as well as the firearm, were presented as evidence.

”I am thankful that these shots missed their mark and this was not a murder trial,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I also thank this jury for their service in bringing justice.”

Fowler’s sentencing is set for for 10 a.m. on December 9.

