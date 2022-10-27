‘I’m just happy I’m here:’ CVPA/CSMB shooting survivor says teacher saved her life

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a heartbreaking nightmare that plays over and over again in 16-year-old Jordan Albrecht’s head.

“I think of other stuff and then it pops up again,” said Jordan. “I didn’t know it could be us...me, everybody...I didn’t think it could be us. "

She was in teacher Jean Kuczka’s classroom Monday morning when a gunman entered the room and began shooting.

“After he shot the handle, he backed up, and I started hearing him reload,” said Jordan. “So, as he was reloading, I was standing behind Kuczka. In my head, I’m thinking, I’m going to die and stuff like that. He [turned] his gun with his body [and turned] the corner. He shot Kuczka, and Kuczka slid on top of me so I was covered to where I couldn’t get shot.”

Albrecht says the gunman kept shooting after that.

“I can’t remember how many times he’s shooting, but I felt as when he stopped, he looked at everybody,” she said. “He was just like, ‘Oh, this is good enough,’ like what he did was already good enough for him. That’s how I took it.”

The gunman did eventually leave the room, and that is when Jordan realized her teacher was not okay.

“I’m like why is Kuczka breathing hard. I looked at her. She wasn’t in a great state,” said Jordan. “We all just kept where we were…and my friend Anthony...he was brave enough. I want to give props to him because he was able to get up and open up the window for everybody to evacuate out that room, and I was the first person to jump out of that window.”

As she fell to her safety, her adrenaline kicked in.

“That’s when I broke my [right] ankle and shattered my [left] heel on my left and right foot,” said Jordan.

Albrecht is now in a wheelchair and doctors tell the family it’ll take surgery and around four months of recovery before she can walk again.

“I’m just happy that I’m here. And it’s still on my mind that if it wasn’t for Kuczka, it probably would’ve been me [that died],” she said.

Jordan says she did not just lose her teacher in this shooting but also someone who was like family.

“I was one of the students that was even closer to her other than being in school. My family used to talk to her family so I was kind of closer to her,” said Jordan. “She really just took a bullet for me, for us.”

Casey Albrecht, Jordan’s mother, agrees her daughter would not be alive today if it was not for Kuczka’s sacrifice.

“That woman was my baby’s angel,” said Casey. “We want her family to know that.”

