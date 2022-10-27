Get To Know Tara Anura!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: Rolla, MO

Background (500 words or less):

I’m a life-long Missourian raised in the Ozarks and Southeast Missouri by a family of military service members, pastors, educators, farmers and small business owners. My family moved a lot so I attended elementary and high school across the state. I graduated from Southeast Missouri State University. I currently work as a public educator and was a substitute paraprofessional in Texas County for eight years. I started babysitting and working in my grandpa’s grocery store at age twelve. Since then I’ve worked in food service, civil service, public education and libraries. I know what it’s like to struggle and live in our beautiful yet challenging state. I believe that food, clean water, shelter, education, and medical care are human rights. Missourians are stronger when we work together for prosperous, secure, diverse communities.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

Reproductive rights: Big government has no business telling us what to do in the bedroom, doctors office, or emergency room. Food Inflation: Missouri is facing high inflation because of supply chain disruptions and corporate greed. Too many foreign companies own our food production and supply lines. Let’s give our business to local farmers and ranchers. Affordable Housing: The housing market is out of control because multinational realtors are buying up homes and apartment units in Missouri. We need local housing control. Tax the corporations not the working poor: End mega corporations tax loopholes. Make them contribute to the communities they rely on for employees and resources. Wage Increases: Employee wages have not kept up with the rate of inflation. One job should cover all of a person’s bills, shelter, and survival needs. Gun Ownership: Guns are meant for hunting and protection. Gun ownership needs to come with responsibilities such as proper licensing and training. Anyone abusing their partner or family doesn’t deserve a gun. Rapid Benefits for our Veterans: Veterans must be ready at a moment’s notice. They deserve their benefits and care right away. Their wait times are disrespectful.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Missouri ranks 49th in the nation in state funding for schools. Would you like to see additional funding? Yes

Do you support the new Missouri law that bans books with explicit or sexually inappropriate images in Missouri schools? No

Do you support getting rid of personal property tax? No

Do you think the 2020 Presidential election was fair? Yes

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief plan? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? No

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? Yes

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

