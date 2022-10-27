Get To Know John Kiehne!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: Eureka, MO

Background (500 words or less):

John Kiehne is a 5th generation Missouri native that was born and raised in St. Charles, Missouri, spent 10 years living in Boston, Massachusetts, and who returned to the St. Louis area in 2001. He now lives in Eureka, MO with his wife Michelle and their 2 young children. John has worked as a professional musician, recording artist, producer, and instructor for over 35 years and also spent the last 15 years raising, supporting, and advocating for victims of domestic violence and neglect as a foster provider, advocate, legal guardian, and adoptive parent.

John’s motivation for pursuing politics was as a means to address the challenges that his family has faced regarding government agencies, Healthcare providers, social work agencies, skilled nursing and behavioral facilities, schools, and protecting and nurturing victims of domestic violence and neglect.

As a Democratic candidate for the Missouri Senate, John is running for office so that he can fight for his family- and your family, too- in Missouri’s Republican-dominated General Assembly.

As a Missouri native who grew up in a rural community, as a rural resident, and as someone who grew up around his family’s Century farm, John recognizes the challenges that rural residents and family farmers have faced for generations. Over two thirds of Missouri’s land mass and 87% of our counties are considered rural and many rural counties and communities are facing challenges like generational poverty, lack of access to opportunity and basic needs, persistent issues with crime and addiction, and a growing divide between the prosperous and the poor. John believes that we have an obligation- and opportunity- to assist our citizens in every single zipcode in their efforts to be more healthy, safe, and prosperous.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

John believes in- and strongly supports- Democratic values.

• John is Pro-Worker and Pro-Union. If elected John will defend Worker’s Rights and fight for higher wages, better benefits, and more opportunity for Missouri’s workers.

• John is Pro- Public Education. John believes that we need to fully fund our public schools, pay our teachers a competitive wage, respect local control, maintain our teachers’ PSRS retirement plan, endeavor to provide a high-quality, comprehensive, and tuition-free education as well as work to make college more affordable and accessible to post-secondary students.

• John is Pro-Choice and supports Reproductive Rights. John supports the right to access Abortion Care, the need for access to quality affordable Reproductive Care, and the value in providing accurate, age-appropriate sexual education for children.

• John is Pro-Small Business. As a long time small business owner John will support policies that help to grow and expand Missouri’s small businesses.

• Every Missouri resident needs access to quality, affordable Healthcare. John will support efforts to make quality Healthcare affordable and accessible statewide- including in areas like rural Missouri where a hospital and critical care could be an hour or more away.

• Many of Missouri’s State-level Departments are underfunded, understaffed, and under-supported. We must repair the broken parts of our state government so that our Departments can more effectively and efficiently serve the residents of Missouri.

• We must commit time, energy, and resources into rebuilding and revitalizing rural Missouri- which makes up the vast majority of Missouri’s counties and landmass. We need to commit to efforts to help facilitate more business and employment opportunities, expand Broadband Internet access, and make family farming more profitable and sustainable. • We must commit resources to not only support law enforcement

• John will defend the Rights of and Justice for each and every Missouri resident including minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, the disabled, the elderly, the infirm, etc.

Above all- John will put the welfare of our people- and our communities- over politics, power, prestige, and profit. Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto- Let the Welfare of the People be the Supreme Law.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Missouri ranks 49th in the nation in state funding for schools. Would you like to see additional funding? Yes

Do you support the new Missouri law that bans books with explicit or sexually inappropriate images in Missouri schools? No

Do you support getting rid of personal property tax? No

Do you think the 2020 Presidential election was fair? Yes

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief plan? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? No

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? Yes

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

