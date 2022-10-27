Get To Know JB Pritzker!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: Chicago

Background (500 words or less):

Throughout my life, I’ve taken on big challenges and achieved big things — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish working together with members of the General Assembly on both sides of the aisle to move Illinois in the right direction. Through some of our state’s darkest days of the pandemic, I’ve saved lives and livelihoods, and Illinois has one of the highest vaccination rates and lowest mortality rates in the Midwest. And after decades of fiscal mismanagement and a prior Republican governor who made things a whole lot worse, I passed four balanced budgets in a row, paid all the state’s overdue bills and restored Illinois’ fiscal integrity, resulting in six credit upgrades and reduced pension liabilities. I’ve delivered on my campaign promises, including launching the largest infrastructure plan in state history that’s investing all across Central and Southern Illinois and enacting nation-leading climate and clean energy legislation so that Illinois will remain a net energy exporter. And I’ve boosted Illinois’ economy, which now exceeds $1 trillion — becoming only the fifth state ever to do so. More small businesses have been created during my term in office than ever before. I provided critical relief during the pandemic keeping small businesses open and delivered $1.8 billion in tax relief to 90% of Illinoisans. I’ve also supported working families by raising the minimum wage, expanding access to affordable health care and childcare, improving Pre-K-12 education which are now the best among the largest states in the nation, and increasing state-sponsored college aid so higher education is more affordable and accessible. I’ve protected women’s reproductive rights, ensuring Illinois remains a safe haven for women’s healthcare. And I’ve worked every day in office to bring people together from every region of our state because we are one Illinois –– from Rockford to Belleville and from Quincy to Champaign. If re-elected, I will continue to get big things done for Illinoisans.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

Five years ago, when our state budget was held hostage by the former Republican governor and the majority of General Assembly Republicans, Illinoisans suffered massive disruption and devastation that we’ve spent nearly four years reversing. Our state’s unpaid bill backlog piled up to nearly $17 billion, and we suffered 8 credit downgrades, with our state universities experiencing five of their own credit downgrades. Balancing the state budget, eliminating the bill backlog, restoring faith and trust in our financial condition, eliminating waste, and putting our state on a sustained trajectory of fiscal responsibility —that’s what I’ve worked tirelessly to achieve. And we’ve made enormous strides putting our state on firm fiscal footing. Doing so means we have been able to commit an unprecedented amount of funding toward violence interruption programs, invest in new state-of-the-art crime labs, add hundreds of state police to our ranks, and fund witness protection programs to solve crimes faster and support public safety. It means we have been able to provide students with more scholarships than ever before and expand mental health and substance abuse treatment. I have always believed state government ought to, first and foremost, lift up the working families of Illinois and those who have too often been left out and left behind. If reelected, continued fiscal stability and fighting to make Illinois the best state to live, work, and raise a family will remain my highest priorities.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Illinois is set to eliminate cash bail system in January 2023. Do you support the SAFE-T Act? Yes

Would you support Illinois becoming a right-to-work state? No

Do you think the 2020 Presidential election was fair? Yes

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief plan? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? No

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? Yes

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

