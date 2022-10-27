Get To Know Homer “Chip” Markel!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: Carbondale

Background (500 words or less):

I received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1982. I was employed as a boiler operator at the Sikeston Power Plant in Sikeston, MO in 1983 where I was a member of IBEW Local 702. In November 1985, I began a 26.5 year career in the Illinois Department of Corrections when I was hired as a Correctional Officer at Menard in Chester. I transferred to Tamms in April 1995. I worked my way through the ranks being promoted to Lieutenant, Captain and Major where I served as Chief of Security. I retired from IDOC as a Major in January 2012. During my career with IDOC, I was active in both AFSCME and ISEA/Laborers unions. While at Menard Correctional Center, I served as the Union President of AFSCME Local 1175 from 1988-1994. In addition to serving on the negotiating team for 3 master contracts, I initiated the campaign for the State of Illinois to pass legislation to build a Super Max Facility to address the level of violence within the prison system. As a Major at Tamms, I was a union steward and contract negotiator for ISEA/Laborers Local 2002 which included the initial contract between ISEA/Laborers and the State. This initial contract established a wage scale, workplace rights, and benefits for Majors and many other supervisory positions.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

My top issues are securing our democracy, addressing inflation, and protecting personal freedoms. Securing our democracy is my top priority. We must protect the voting rights of the American people by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. Voting is a core principle of our government, and it must be protected by law so it cannot be suppressed. We must also address the root causes of inflation, and pass concrete measures to provide relief to struggling families. When corporations are seeing record profits but families cannot afford the rising costs of food or gas, something has to be done. Finally, we must prioritize protecting personal freedoms. The recent overturn of Roe vs Wade involved Justice Thomas suggesting the reconsideration of other cases protecting personal liberties, like marriage equality and access to birth control. All of these things are an infringement on privacy and freedom, and should be swiftly addressed by Congress to protect the rights of the people.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you support federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief? Yes

Was the 2020 Presidential Election Fair? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? No

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? Yes

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? Yes

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

