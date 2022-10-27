Get To Know Dr. Sam Page!

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Residence: St. Louis County

Background (500 words or less):

I’ve spent my career serving people.

As a doctor, I’ve stepped in to help save lives. As a public servant, I’ve stepped up to root out corruption, and to create a 21st century county government that prioritizes public safety, improves public health, and makes sure all St. Louis County residents have an equal opportunity to succeed.

I was the first person in history to serve as Chair of the St. Louis County Council for three consecutive terms, and I led the Council in holding former County Executive Steve Stenger accountable. The bipartisan coalition of councilmembers I assembled helped uncover Stenger’s corruption, leading to his indictment and resignation.

Since taking office, my administration has moved the county forward, and I’m the right person to continue leading the way.

I’ve served the people of our County as a State Representative, a County Councilmember, and now as County Executive. Those roles aren’t jobs. They’re my way of serving the community that has given so much to me and my family.

Until I took a leave of absence to step into the role of County Executive, I was a full-time anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital, and an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at St. Louis University Medical School. I have served as President of the Missouri Society of Anesthesiologists and the Missouri Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and I currently serve on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

But my greatest accomplishment is raising my three sons, Logan, Luke, and Jake with my wife, Dr. Jennifer Page. Our boys attended public schools in St. Louis County, and grew up enjoying everything our region has to offer. From cross-country running across the County, to rowing in Creve Coeur Lake Park, to Cub Scout and Boy Scout adventures at Beaumont Scout Reservation.

Top Issues (500 words or less):

My priorities are:

Maintaining a well-trained and equipped police department while also focusing on criminal justice reform and advocating for common sense gun laws;

Supporting access to abortion and all other reproductive healthcare services;

Investing federal and windfall revenue to maintain and build transportation infrastructure;

Investing in care work and small businesses;

Promoting workers’ rights; Maintaining the public health capacity to address current and future emergencies.

Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Yes

Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade? No

Missouri ranks 49th in the nation in state funding for schools. Would you like to see additional funding? Yes

Do you support the new Missouri law that bans books with explicit or sexually inappropriate images in Missouri schools? No

Do you support getting rid of personal property tax? No

Do you think the 2020 Presidential election was fair? Yes

Do you support President Biden’s student debt relief plan? Yes

Do you support voter ID laws? No

Do you support the legalization of marijuana? No

Does law enforcement need more funding than it receives currently? Yes

Do you support a path for young immigrants brought to the United States as Children? Yes

Would you support refugees moving to your state/community? Yes

