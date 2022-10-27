Fundraisers set up for victims’ families, survivor of CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Fundraisers have been set up to assist families after a 19-year-old killed a student and teacher and injured several others at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help former student Alexzandria Bell’s family. She was nearing her 16th birthday when she lost her life in the shooting.

Another fund can be donated to in honor of teacher Jean Kuczka to raise money for diabetes research. She was 61 and had been teaching at CVPA since 2008 when she was killed inside the school.

One student who survived the shooting, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. He was shot through his hands, and a bullet lodged in his jaw, missing a major artery by centimeters. A GoFundMe was set up to assist him in his long-term recovery.

