Florissant man indicted on robbery charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Florissant man has been indicted on federal robbery charges.

Prosecutors allege 22-year-old Kevin E. West Jr. robbed five stores in from May of 2021 through January. He is accused of robbing two Dollar Tree stores, two Subways and a GameStop.

He faces five counts of robbery and two counts of possessing and using a gun for a crime. West also faces robbery charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.