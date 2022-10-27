Florissant man indicted on robbery charges

By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Florissant man has been indicted on federal robbery charges.

Prosecutors allege 22-year-old Kevin E. West Jr. robbed five stores in from May of 2021 through January. He is accused of robbing two Dollar Tree stores, two Subways and a GameStop.

He faces five counts of robbery and two counts of possessing and using a gun for a crime. West also faces robbery charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

