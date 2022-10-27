Firehouse Subs giving First Responders freebies this Friday

National First Responders Day is October 28th
First responders grabbing subs
First responders grabbing subs(Firehouse Subs)
By Isaac Golden
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - National First Responders Day is happening this Friday, and Firehouse subs is celebrating by generously offering a free medium sub to all first responders in the ST. Louis area.

Firehouse subs is inviting all firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMT’s to take come to one of their many restaurants across the St. Louis area, and to have a free medium sub on them with any purchase.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AD Fact Check | Trudy Busch Valentine's campaign attacking Eric Schmitt's record
AD Fact Check | Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign attacking Eric Schmitt’s record
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to school shooting victims.
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to the victims of the South City school shooting
‘I was scared to death:’ Officer recalls opening fire on gunman during CVPA school shooting,...
‘I was scared to death:’ Officer recalls opening fire on gunman during CVPA school shooting, police save students jumping from windows
Police said Orlando Harris used this AR-15-style rifle during the school at CVPA on Oct. 24,...
New details reveal multiple police visits were made to gunman’s home prior to school shooting