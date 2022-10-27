Firehouse Subs giving First Responders freebies this Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - National First Responders Day is happening this Friday, and Firehouse subs is celebrating by generously offering a free medium sub to all first responders in the ST. Louis area.

Firehouse subs is inviting all firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMT’s to take come to one of their many restaurants across the St. Louis area, and to have a free medium sub on them with any purchase.

