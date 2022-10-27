Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.

Bateman’s lawyer argued Lagrone’s death was a drug deal gone bad. According to court documents, Bareman set up a fake marijuana deal with another man and a juvenile to rob two associates of Lagrone.

Bateman told the court he believed he was wrongly convicted and he plans to appeal the sentencing.

Another man, Earl Payne, 24, has pending charges in this murder.

No other information was released.

