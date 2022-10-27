Dry Weather Through Friday, Rain Chance This Weekend

Weather Discussion: The cool, dry pattern continues through Friday. By late Saturday some showers will move into the southern part of the viewing area during the evening, arriving in the metro area after midnight. Scattered showers will continue on Sunday, especially in the morning.

Halloween (Monday) looks dry and mild with temperatures near 60 at Trick or Treat falling into the 50s. Mild temperatures next week.

This Weekend (KMOV)

