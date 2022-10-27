D.E.A. to Host Nationwide Event for Prescription Drug Disposal
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting a nationwide event that guarantees the safe and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications.
This event will be taking place on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide. The DEA will be accepting tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs for safe disposal. Item that will not be accepted at collection sites include: syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.
To find a nearby location, you can use this link at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference,
