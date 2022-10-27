CITYPARK’s historical inaugural event announced

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The newest Major League Soccer stadium will host an international friendly between CITY2 and Bundesliga Powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen next month!

The historical inaugural match will take place Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at CITYPARK. The event will take place just prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“An international friendly with a Champions League-caliber club is the perfect way to introduce our new world-class stadium and district to our fans, the greater soccer community and the world,” said St. Louis CITY SC President and CEO, Carolyn Kindle. “The Bayer 04 friendly will be the first opportunity for fans to see a match in our new 22,500-seat stadium and sample our best-in-class STLMade fan experience, which will reflect St. Louis’ diverse culinary and music scene, ahead of our inaugural 2023 season.”

Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. on St. Louis CITY SC;s app. Presale access to the event will be available to CITY SC season tickets members for myCITY+ members. To purchase tickets, click here.

