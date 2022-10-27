Bars and restaurants across St. Louis broken into overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating a series of business break-ins all across St. Louis, from Downtown to Soulard to The Hill neighborhoods.

The string of break-ins happened from around 2:45 a.m. until about 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The targets were all local restaurants, leaving thousands of dollars in damages behind.

Pop’s Blue Moon in The Hill neighborhood was one of those businesses hit by thieves around 3:45 a.m. Owner Terry Grigaitis spent the morning cleaning up the mess.

“They were actually kicking one of my back doors trying to get into the back part of my building,” Grogaitis said. “The door held up. They broke a window out of it and broke one of the panels out.”

Grigaitis told News 4 the thieves didn’t take anything but did cause damage, mainly by throwing a chair and rock through the glass to get inside.

“A white rock about this size that they must be taking along with them because that was inside the building and it doesn’t match anything I’ve got,” Grigaitis said. “It looks like they’re taking their own cinderblocks and hauling them around with them.”

The other businesses hit include Hamilton Steak, Winnie’s Wine Bar, Mizu Sushi Bar and DB’s Sports Bar.

Justin Gibson co-owns DB’s Sports Bar in Soulard. He got a call around 3:30 Thursday morning from his security company. Surveillance video given to News 4 shows a group of people pulling up to the bar. The group then starts throwing what Gibson believes are chunks of concrete at the doors and windows.

By the time Gibson got to the bar, police were already there.

“It’s gotten to the point where you almost consider moving,” Gibson said. “We don’t want to. We’ve been here for 15 years now. We would love to stay but we need some solutions and whatever we’re doing now isn’t working.”

The car seen in the surveillance video outside of DB’s is the same car Pop’s Blue Moon described as being at their business. It’s a white four-door sedan. Nothing was taken from DB’s in the break-in but there was damage to the window.

Gibson said this is the fourth time his place has been hit this year, with each time being worse. The costs of the damage are adding up.

“Between fixing customers and employees cars, extra security, fixing our windows,” Gibson said. “Tens of thousands of dollars it’s cost us this year.”

Incident reports from police say Winnie’s Wine Bar had the front glass doors broken, a cash register stolen and another damaged beyond repair. Another report for Mizu Sushi Bar said the door was shattered and a concrete block was laying on the inside. The cash registers were also missing.

Those five overnight break-ins are being investigated by the St. Louis Police Department.

