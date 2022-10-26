St. Louis police had recently trained for active shooting situation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday’s mass shooting at a south St. Louis school highlights the need for more police training in active shooter situations.

News 4′s Investigative Team did an in-depth story back in June revealing that St. Louis police hadn’t done a large-scale active shooter training in six years. After the story aired, the department started doing that training again, and the police chief mentioned it in a news conference on Tuesday.

“We have trained at this before,” Chief Michael Sack said. “I went through our active shooter class about a month ago ... which worked out well here, because we had officers from a number of districts, assignments who might not have known each other, but because of the training, they created their teams, knew what needed to be done and went in and took action.”

The last large-scale active shooting training happened in 2016 and trained 950 of their officers. Recruits do active shooting training in the academy and SWAT teams train monthly.

But the department has been reinforcing these routines since the summer, hoping to have every officer trained by next year.

“It could have been a horrific scene,” Sack said. “It wasn’t by the grace of God.”

