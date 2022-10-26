St. Louis jury finds man guilty in 2019 murder case

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A jury in St. Louis has convicted a man in a 2019 murder case that took place in the city’s Baden neighborhood.

The two-day murder trial ended Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, with jurors finding 42-year-old Terrell Whiting, of St. Louis, guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

On July 17, 2019, Whiting was accused of shooting Rafael Givens, 33, in the 900 block of Halls Ferry Road.

According to a release, the mandatory sentencing in Whiting’s case is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Whiting’s sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 8 before Circuit Judge Madeline Connolly.

