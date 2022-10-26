100 St. Louis firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse fire near the riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just north of downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening.

The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The fire broke after 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings are exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.

One civilian was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

