SLPS moves students to online learning with weeks of renovations still ahead following deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Raw emotion on display inside St. Louis Public School headquarters Tuesday, where district leaders shared what steps are underway to reinstate Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience as safe spaces for students.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Board of Education President Matt Davis said. “I have this conversation with Dr. Adams all the time. This is our biggest nightmare.”

First, SLPS needs time for renovations. This means classes for the rest of the week are canceled. When classes resume Monday, they will be online for several weeks.

“Never did I think I’d be standing here today,” Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams shared, holding back tears. “Having the conversation about a staff and student. Never.”

According to Board of Education President David, Monday was the 40th school shooting of the year in the United States. Davis said this surpasses the previous record set just last year, and according to EducationWeek, 34 people were killed and 88 people injured in those shootings.

“It’s gotta change,” Davis said. “I hope, I beg, that we learn a lesson and that we do something to help these people suffering from mental illness, kids so tragically hurt they are driven to commit these senseless acts. And, if we find a way to get these weapons of war off our streets and for the love of God out of our schools.”

SLPS confirmed some safety officers were armed in the school building on Monday. The first officer to meet 19-year-old Orlando Harris was not carrying a firearm. It’s not clear – if the outcome would be any different had that officer been armed.

“I don’t know how much firepower it would take to stop that person,” Davis said. “You saw the police response. It was massive. It was overwhelming.”

In the meantime, SLPS looks to find more ways to keep school safe, including adding gun safety to the curriculum.

“We are doing everything in our power to provide resources and a curriculum as such to make sure we are doing our best to support students outside of the school environment to give them an understanding of how dangerous guns are,” Dr. Adams said.

As far as meeting the mental health needs of students and faculty, Dr. Michael Brown, Deputy Superintendent for Student Services, is leading that effort. He’s coordinating with several outside agencies who have contacted the district to offer support.

There are virtual and phone services available to students and staff.

Counselors will be on campus Wednesday for several hours to work with staff. In the meantime, students will be allowed to return to campus Thursday to retrieve items left behind. They will not be allowed inside the building.

