Police detail South City school shooter’s plan, manifesto and ammunition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, we’re learning new details about the suspect behind Monday’s deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience High Schools.

Police detectives and FBI agents are actively looking into the shooting that’s shaken the St. Louis community. The most shocking part, police said, were Orlando Harris’ written plans to commit the shooting and the amount of ammunition he had on him.

“This is the first rifle the suspect brought into the school and used. There is no hand guard on the rifle which is unusual,” Lt. Col. Michael Sack said in a press conference Tuesday.

Sack, St. Louis Metropolitan Police’s Chief, showed images of the AR-15 .223 caliber rifle for the first time since the shooting. Sack said he had one firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition.

“He had seven magazines of ammunition on a chest rig that he wore. He also had an additional eight magazines of ammunition in a field bag he had carried,” Sack said.

Police said Harris also dropped additional magazines in a stairwell, adding up to more than 600 rounds of ammunition total. Sack also alluded to Harris being mentally ill.

After the shooting, FBI agents found a manifesto inside Harris’ car. Police said the manifesto detailed plans and a potential motive for the deadly incident. In part, Harris wrote “I have no family. I have no friends. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”

“When reading this, we can see some of what’s going on inside his mind. He feels isolated, he feels alone, quite possibly angry and resentful of others who have, what appeared to him as healthy relationships, with a desire to lash out,” Sack said.

Chief Sack said he’s encouraging people in our community who feel alone or left out to reach out to resources to better get connected. He said there are resources that could potentially prevent something like this from happening again.

Tuesday night, a lot of questions remain. Where and when did Orlando Harris buy the rifle and ammunition? Did he purchase this legally? What happened in the eight minutes between police arriving at the school and encountering Harris? All questions News 4 asked at Tuesday’s press conference, but went unanswered.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.