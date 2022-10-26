Mid-Missouri town ravaged by fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Families are still assessing the damage and making plans to move forward as the dust settles from the brush fire that went through Wooldridge, Missouri.

Total devastation is something Alexis Nixon thought the town would never see.

“Right now, we’re just putting one foot in front of the other,” she said. “Fact you can look and look all the way to the river bottoms see through to the railroad tracks. You couldn’t do that before. There were buildings in the way.”

The fire started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting on Saturday. Winds carried flames across 3,000 acres. The smoke was so severe that MO-DOT shut down part of I-70 due to smoke.

“It’s certainly miraculous,” said David Guyles the first time he saw the post office where he works since the fire. “We’re all scratching to make a living.”

The post office is one of the only buildings untouched, but Guyles said he feels for the loss of his friends.

More than 20 buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged.

No one was seriously injured by the fire. The red cross is helping about a dozen families whose homes were destroyed.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.