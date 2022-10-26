Mayor Jones calls for regulation of ‘weapons of war’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones called for “common sense gun laws” following Monday’s deadly school shooting.

In a Wednesday press conference, Jones said she had moved from being sad to being angry. She expressed, “the time for thoughts and prayers is over” and stated that now is the “time for action.” She continued by stating that the Missouri legislature has made gun violence more likely to occur in the state.

Jones said “weapons of war” should be regulated like tobacco. “If you have to register your car, you should have to register your gun,” she said.

According to Jones, more than 100 children in St. Louis have been victims of gun violence. Earlier this year, Jones attended a White House ceremony in which she supported Vice President Kamala Harris’ call to renew the assault weapons ban.

After Jones spoke, Congresswoman Cori Bush said that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens. She stated this was a “gun violence epidemic” and that it was “preventable.”

Bush also called out Republican lawmakers. She continued by stating she is working to advance gun reform policies that deal with mental health.

Also at the press conference, Jay Greenberg with the FBI talked about the increase in threats seen over the last several days. He said that all local police departments are increasing their armed presence at schools and asked for everyone’s assistance to get the hoax threats brought down.

