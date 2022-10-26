Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for illegally possessing gun

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to six years in prison for illegally owning a gun while being a felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release.

Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to having the gun illegally. The gun was a stolen 9mm pistol with a large capacity magazine.

The press release stated Hart had prior convictions on drug charges, robbery and felonious restraint.

