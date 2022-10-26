Limited time to see peak fall colors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -

Time is ticking on how many days you have left to see the fall foliage at its peak. Recent weather patterns have sped up the transition from vibrant to bare trees.

Mid to late October is when fall color reaches its peak in Missouri. However, if you drive along the highways or are on a hike, you will notice many bare trees and leaves turning brown. These are dimming the foliage.

Meggan Hargrave, an arborist with Metropolitan Forest Services, said, “We’re actually in a pretty severe drought, and that affects the fall color.”

The drought has limited how long trees stay at peak color. Add to this, winds gusting around 30mph which was common this last week.

Hargrave said, “The wind knocked some leaves off.”

Although needed to end the dryness, rain contributed to taking more leaves off the trees.

Hargrave said the colors now are likely as good as they will get. With trees dropping most of their leaves by early and mid-November, time is limited for good viewing.

Scenic overlooks at Castlewood State Park offer prime scenery, or walk the trails along the Meramec River in Valley park. Powder Valley Park in Kirkwood also offers good views and hiking.

Shaw Nature Reserve, trails in Wildwood, are a two other spots to see fall color.

Within St. Louis City, check out the Arch grounds, Forest Park, Layfayette Park, and Tower Grove Park.

If you prefer to stay in your car, the Great River drive to Grafton, IL is a must-see. Or, you can drive along the Mississippi on the Missouri side by taking highway 79. Highway 94 from Weldon Spring westward is sure to offer some great views.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.