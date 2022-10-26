How to keep your pet safe on Halloween

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) has provided some tips to make sure you and your pet have a fun and safe Halloween.

Keep trick-or-treaters at a safe distance

Pets may be extra spooked by kids carrying around big bags of candy. You will probably be opening and closing your door often, too.

So, it’s best to have your pets in a familiar room with soothing music and plenty of toys.

No candy!

Make sure your treats are in a place where your pets cannot get to them. If your pet accidentally eats any chocolate or candy, contact your vet or a veterinary hospital immediately.

Include a collar in your pet’s costume

When you open your door to meet trick-or-treaters, there’s a chance your pet can slip away.

If that happens, you will want to have your contact information on your pet’s collar or ID tag.

HSMO says you may also want to consider microchipping to keep track of your furry friend.

When you go trick-or-treating, leave your pet at home

Although it would be fun to have your pet join you as you go out to collect treats, they will probably be most comfortable at home, waiting to celebrate with you later.

It’s important to keep in mind that most pets dislike the confinement of costumes and masks.

If your pet does have a costume, make sure you supervise them while they are wearing it.

Decorations can be dangerous

Pets are curious family members. They could easily hurt themselves by chewing on your Jack-o’-lanterns or other decorations.

They could mistake a decoration for one of their toys.

Overall, keep an eye on your pet to ensure they don’t get caught in a spider web.

For more pet safety tips, please visit the Humane Society of Missouri’s website.

