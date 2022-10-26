Gun violence victims remembered at Interfaith Vigil to Save Children’s Lives

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School were remembered Tuesday at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

“Our city was added to a list that no city wants to be on. We are now a city that has experienced a school shooting,” says Mayor Tishaura Jones. “A young man armed with an AR-15 and 600 rounds of ammunition.”

The student and teacher murdered by an active shooter were remembered at The Interfaith Vigil to Save Children’s Lives.

In addition, the lives of 100 other children killed due to gun violence in St. Louis were also mourned.

Alexandria Bell’s name was called in memoriam during the ceremony. The 15-year-old student was gunned down by 19-year-old, former student, Orlando Harris. Bell was killed weeks before her 16th birthday.

Reverend Roderick Burton remembers consoling her mother that tragic day.

“The most impactful thing that I heard that really shook me to my core was when the mother said ‘I just want my child’s belongings,’” Reverend Roderick Burton of New Northside Missionary Baptist Church said.

“We should be using this time to wrap our arms around the children. Our babies who by no fault of their own went to school to learn Monday morning and will be traumatized for the rest of their lives,” Mayor Jones said.

Gun locks and mental health resources will be provided at area churches due to the newly formed gun responsibility initiative. For more information call 314-381-5730.

“I hope and pray that yesterday will never ever repeat itself in the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Burton said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.