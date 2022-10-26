First Alert: Sunny & Cooler Today

First Alert Forecast
First Alert: Rain Ends, Cool Weather Follows and A Weekend Rain Chance
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Good, soaking rain across most of the area yesterday. St. Louis set a rainfall record for the date at 2.31 inches.

Sunny skies and dry weather are in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will be running 2-5 degrees below average during that timeframe.

Rain chances return this weekend. There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday but they would likely remain over SE MO, and would occur late in the day. The St. Louis Metro area sees chances for rain Saturday night and Sunday. This won’t be anything like the rain we just had. We’re looking at 0.25″ or less.

An early look ahead to Halloween shows near normal temperatures and likely dry with light wind.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
Tuesday 10/25
Tuesday 10/25(KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert: Rain Ends, Cool Weather Follows and A Weekend Rain Chance
First Alert: Rain Ends, Cool Weather Follows and A Weekend Rain Chance
First Alert: Additional rainfall through Tonight
First Alert: Additional rainfall through Tonight
7-Day Forecast 10/25/2022
First Alert: Soggy Tuesday With 1-3″ of Rainfall
Oct 25 morning seven-day forecast
First Alert: Soggy Tuesday With 1-3″ of Rainfall