First Alert: Sunny & Cooler Today

Weather Discussion: Good, soaking rain across most of the area yesterday. St. Louis set a rainfall record for the date at 2.31 inches.

Sunny skies and dry weather are in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will be running 2-5 degrees below average during that timeframe.

Rain chances return this weekend. There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday but they would likely remain over SE MO, and would occur late in the day. The St. Louis Metro area sees chances for rain Saturday night and Sunday. This won’t be anything like the rain we just had. We’re looking at 0.25″ or less.

An early look ahead to Halloween shows near normal temperatures and likely dry with light wind.

Tuesday 10/25 (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.