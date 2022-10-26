First Alert: Rain Ends, Cool Weather Follows and A Weekend Rain Chance

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Rain ends tonight, it will be dry and cool for the morning drive.

Wednesday will be dry with sunshine in the morning and afternoon, but dress warmly for a typical cool October like day. The rest of the week is dry too and near normal.

By the weekend we do see a chance for some rain, though it won’t be as heavy or long lasting as what we saw Tuesday. And the timing and amounts differ in the forecast models. So check back to plan around this for your weekend plans, but for now we’re leaning towards Saturday night-Sunday for showers, generally 0.1″ to 0.5″ but it may end up being on the light side.

An early look at Halloween shows a slight chance for some showers but mainly in the morning. We’ll let you know if that changes, but for now it’s looking dry by trick or treat time and cool with low 60s late afternoon and 50s in the evening.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert: Additional rainfall through Tonight
First Alert: Additional rainfall through Tonight
7-Day Forecast 10/25/2022
First Alert: Soggy Tuesday With 1-3″ of Rainfall
Oct 25 morning seven-day forecast
First Alert: Soggy Tuesday With 1-3″ of Rainfall
Oct 25 early seven day forecast
First Alert: Soggy Tuesday With 1-3″ of Rainfall