Fire spreads to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights

Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights.

A home that caught fire spread to two other homes on Doris Avenue, located right behind Cahokia High School on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

A resident stated that she was asleep and woke up to the police banging at her door. She says the police stated, “You need to get help, your house is on fire.

Additionally, the resident stated that her neighbor’s house was destroyed, along with the roof being gone and hoped she was not there due to her car being gone.

Firefighters arrived and were able to knock the smoke down.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Remembering Jean Kuczka and Alexandria Bell
Remembering the victims killed in St. Louis school shooting
Classes at Central, Collegiate canceled for the week following shooting, SLPS moves students to...
SLPS moves students to online learning with weeks of renovations still ahead following deadly shooting
Remembering Alexandria Bell and Jean Kuczka, victims of CVPA school shooting
Remembering Alexandria Bell and Jean Kuczka, victims of CVPA school shooting
Remembering Jean Kuczka and Alexandria Bell
Remembering those killed in the CVPA school shooting