Fire spreads to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights.

A home that caught fire spread to two other homes on Doris Avenue, located right behind Cahokia High School on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

A resident stated that she was asleep and woke up to the police banging at her door. She says the police stated, “You need to get help, your house is on fire.

Additionally, the resident stated that her neighbor’s house was destroyed, along with the roof being gone and hoped she was not there due to her car being gone.

Firefighters arrived and were able to knock the smoke down.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.