What we know about the CVPA shooter, timeline of events

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday morning Orlando Harris, 19, entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis City and opened fire, killing two people and injuring seven others.

Harris exchanged shots with St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) and was killed.

About the shooter:

According to SLMPD, Harris graduated from CVPA last year. He does not appear to have a large social media presence.

Police reported that Harris had a dozen high-capacity magazines with him at the scene, along with the long gun he was reportedly armed with.

Harris is believed to have lived in an south St. Louis neighborhood. Totes of evidence, including a computer, was seen being taken from the home by FBI, according to News 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager.

A woman at the scene of the home appeared to be cooperating with FBI and ATF agents. It is unknown if the woman is related to Harris.

We watched as totes of evidence and a computer were taken from the home. https://t.co/XbfdFw06sU — Lauren Trager (@LaurenTrager) October 24, 2022

Timeline of events:

9:11 a.m. a call came in to 911 about an active shooter.

9:15 a.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) arrived at the school.

9:23 SLMPD engaged with Harris.

9:25 Harris was shot.

9:32 Harris was secured by police.

9:52 CVPA building cleared.

Shooting timeline:

9:11 call came in for active shooter

9:15 officers arrived

9:23 officers engaged suspect

9:25 suspect down

9:32 suspect secured

9:52 building cleared



Suspect is 19YO Orlando Harris. Harris graduated from CVPA last year. @KMOV — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) October 24, 2022

At the scene a 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead. Teacher Jean Kirk Kuczka, 61, died at the hospital. Seven others, all between the ages of 15 and 16, were taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

More details on this story can be found in News 4′s reporting from earlier today.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.