St. Louis sports teams show support for CVPA victims

By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Across the St. Louis region organizations, including St. Louis’ biggest sports teams, have been showing support for the victims and survivors of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting.

The St. Louis Blues’ statement said:

“The St. Louis Blues join our region and the entire nation in grieving for the victims, their families and friends, and everyone impacted by the shooting today at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School. Gun violence continues to plague our country, and today is a tragic reminder that it can happen anywhere - even our very own neighborhood. The Blues believe in the power of our St. Louis community to come together in support and love for all involved as we all try to cope with this unspeakable tragedy.”

St. Louis City SC released a statement that said:

“We are outraged, we are saddened, and we hurt for St. Louis. While we are grateful for the quick action of SLMPD, teachers, staff and the students themselves at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, we are devastated for the CVPA community. Nothing about this is ok. We are committed to supporting those affected by this tragedy and working to bring our community together. We are with you. We are all one St. Louis.”

The St. Louis Cardinals also released a statement in support of victims which said:

“We are heartbroken over the senseless tragedy that took place this morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Central VPA community.”

