No classes on Tuesday at CVPA and CSMB following Monday’s shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Classes at Central Visual and Performing Arts and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools are canceled on Tuesday following the mass shooting on Monday.

A student and a teacher were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning and seven others were injured in the mass shooting. The Saint Louis Public Schools said both schools are part of the investigation and will remain closed on Tuesday.

“We are all devastated by the loss, and we remain laser-focused on students, staff and families impacted by this terrible tragedy,” the school district said in a statement. “Counseling is underway and will continue as we avail ourselves of additional resources so generously offered by our medical, mental health and school district communities.”

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage girl was shot and killed at the school and Jean Kirk Kuczka, 61, was shot and later died at the hospital from her injuries. The teen was later identified by family members as Alexandria Bell. She would’ve turned 16 on November 18.

The shooter, who police later identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot and killed by responding officers. Harris graduated from the school last year, according to police.

