New airtime for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to Monday’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, CBS changed the airtime of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless may be seen overnight tonight (Tuesday morning) at 1:42 a.m. Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful may be seen overnight tonight (Tuesday morning) at 2:42 a.m.

The episodes will also be posted to CBS.com on Tuesday.

