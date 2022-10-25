More than $2M in federal assistance approved for flood survivors in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, Oct. 14, President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for St. Clair County, Illinois following the severe storms and flooding in late July 2022.

Following this declaration, more than $2 million in federal assistance has been approved to support disaster recovery.

As of Oct. 25, Illinois’ recovery assistance includes:

More than $1 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.

More than $119,000 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs. Such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

The National Flood Insurance Program has processed more than $1.1 million in flood insurance claims.

According to a release, FEMA and State Disaster Recovery Centers will be open in St. Clair County starting Friday, October 28.

Homeowners and renters in St. Clair County who were affected by the floods may apply for assistance by calling 800-621-3362 or online here.

St. Clair County residents can also apply at two Disaster Recovery Centers that remain open in Missouri. Locations can be found here.

For more information about Illinois flood recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4676.

