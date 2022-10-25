Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims

News 4's Damon Arnold visits the memorial dedicated to the victims of the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A memorial honoring the victims of the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

A 15-year-old student, Alexandria Bell, and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning, Oct. 24. Seven others were injured.

The shooter, later identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot and killed by responding officers.

A memorial was set up with flowers and pictures of the victims.

News 4′s Damon Arnold visited the memorial and was brought to tears by what he witnessed.

